Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of INOV opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Inovalon has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Inovalon by 31.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Inovalon by 241.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 992,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,572,000 after buying an additional 701,883 shares during the period. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.