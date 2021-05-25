Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

NASDAQ:IEA traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 7,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,196. The firm has a market cap of $290.97 million, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.61. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.