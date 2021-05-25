IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $187.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $193.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

