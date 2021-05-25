IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,347,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,298,000 after purchasing an additional 296,168 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,125,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,405,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 241.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 432,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 10.59, a current ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPR. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

