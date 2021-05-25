IndexIQ Advisors LLC Invests $2.95 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in AMETEK by 27.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 1.6% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

NYSE:AME opened at $133.69 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.13.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

