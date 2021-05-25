IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,563 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

