IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after buying an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $255.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.92 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.58 and a 200 day moving average of $245.71. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

