Imperial Brands PLC (IMB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.06 on June 30th

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.06 ($0.28) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,662.50 ($21.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,553 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,501.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,675 ($21.88).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,857.67 ($24.27).

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,366 ($17.85), for a total transaction of £72,138.46 ($94,249.36).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

