ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

Shares of IMGN stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,894. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMGN. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

