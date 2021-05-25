Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Illumina were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,228 shares of company stock worth $8,933,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $399.99 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.15. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.46, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.89.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.