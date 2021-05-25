IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Kathy V. Turner Sells 2,000 Shares

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $549.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.18 and a 12-month high of $573.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

