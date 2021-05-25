IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is ($0.54). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million.

Several research firms have commented on IDYA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,266 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $663.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.91.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

