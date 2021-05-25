IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Posted by on May 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is ($0.54). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million.

Several research firms have commented on IDYA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,266 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after acquiring an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 319,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $663.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.91.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.