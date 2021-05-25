ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 547 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,479,000 after purchasing an additional 145,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MGE Energy by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 80,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MGE Energy by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 62,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,684,000 after buying an additional 58,107 shares in the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGE Energy stock opened at $75.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.10. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.70 and a 52-week high of $76.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

MGEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

