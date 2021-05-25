ichi.farm Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 25th. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ichi.farm coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00354238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00182459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003835 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.32 or 0.00832780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

