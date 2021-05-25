ichi.farm Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ichi.farm alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00056615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.00354238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00182459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003835 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.32 or 0.00832780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ichi.farm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ichi.farm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.