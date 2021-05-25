IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.36. 221,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,449. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.59. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of C$3.61 and a 12-month high of C$7.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.27.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 16,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total value of C$69,726.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at C$162,577.57.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.