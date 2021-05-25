IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.82. 4,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.44.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

