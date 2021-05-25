IAM Advisory LLC Increases Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF comprises 9.1% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.95% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.72. 14,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,158. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28.

