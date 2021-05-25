IAM Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,745,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,240,000 after buying an additional 136,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,920,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,611,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,928 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth $407,141,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,514. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.34 and its 200-day moving average is $274.38. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

