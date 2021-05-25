IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 10,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.99, for a total value of $9,045,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,927,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,799 shares of company stock valued at $34,090,835. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $6.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $841.17. 4,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,372. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.03 and a twelve month high of $893.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $827.01 and its 200 day moving average is $776.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

