Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Gap Up to $53.72

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.72, but opened at $55.49. Hydrofarm Holdings Group shares last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 1,718 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hydrofarm Holdings Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after acquiring an additional 620,210 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 489,750 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,501,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 448,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,043,000 after acquiring an additional 73,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

