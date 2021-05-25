Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.14 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 11th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $14.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $215.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $223.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HII. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total transaction of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,401 shares of company stock valued at $809,775. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.