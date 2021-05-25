Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

HTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10). Also, insider Carol Chesney purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, with a total value of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

LON:HTG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 251 ($3.28). The stock had a trading volume of 29,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of £414.00 million and a P/E ratio of -2.49. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.05%.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

