Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $30.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

HGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 83,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,440,712.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,103,765.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,837. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Think Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

