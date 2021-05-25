Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $30.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.14.
HGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Shares of HGEN stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Humanigen has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of -2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.94.
In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 83,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,440,712.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,103,765.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,234,837. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Think Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89,662 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 653,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
