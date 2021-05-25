H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) PT Raised to $26.00

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s current price.

HRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

HRB opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $25.96.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,387,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,375,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

