HP (NYSE:HPQ) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.47.

HPQ opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.58. HP has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $1,248,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 45,731 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

