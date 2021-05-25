Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,906. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

