Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.61

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.61 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7 ($0.09). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 7.15 ($0.09), with a volume of 3,156,086 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7.61. The company has a market capitalization of £121.56 million and a P/E ratio of -35.75.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It holds 100% interests in the Araguaia nickel project; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

