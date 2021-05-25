Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.86. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.75. 1,256,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,463. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.58. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $97.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,288 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.