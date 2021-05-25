Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company.

NYSE HMN opened at $38.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is 36.47%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,402,000 after buying an additional 71,144 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

