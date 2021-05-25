Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

HMN stock opened at $38.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $141,952.47. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock valued at $355,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

