Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Decreased by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $224.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.54 and a 200-day moving average of $211.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

