Homology Medicines Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,163 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,213% compared to the typical daily volume of 317 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 35.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,691,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,329,000 after acquiring an additional 705,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after acquiring an additional 492,605 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 457,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 391,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,865,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,960,000 after purchasing an additional 101,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Homology Medicines has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $343.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of -0.41.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FIXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.