Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 413,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 429,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,992,000 after buying an additional 199,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total transaction of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,322.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,823 shares of company stock worth $1,824,648. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

HLT opened at $123.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.90. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.83 and a 1 year high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

