HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Down 6.7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) was down 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 2,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 124,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.66.
HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter.
About HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)
HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.
