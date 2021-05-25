Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

In related news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 4,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $316,341.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,936.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,764 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

HIBB stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,301. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $84.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.42 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.49%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.