HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) were up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 32,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,827,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

A number of analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

Get HEXO alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.36.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HEXO by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $4,451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HEXO by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in HEXO by 734.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.