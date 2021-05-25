Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.95. 4,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,130. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $50.91 and a 1 year high of $103.25.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

