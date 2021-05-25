Hessam Nadji Sells 5,404 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $205,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hessam Nadji also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Hessam Nadji sold 341 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $11,696.30.

On Thursday, April 1st, Hessam Nadji sold 10,146 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total transaction of $345,775.68.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Hessam Nadji sold 22,500 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $892,575.00.

Shares of MMI opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.88. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 12.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 54,604 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 308,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.