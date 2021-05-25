Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.80.

HRX opened at C$17.55 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$9.12 and a 52-week high of C$18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$645.77 million and a PE ratio of -10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.11.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

