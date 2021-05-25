Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shares Up 7.3%

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s share price shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.49. 41,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,270,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRTX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,079 shares of company stock worth $36,560. 12.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $24,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 839,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,203,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

