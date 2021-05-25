Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.48

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) declared a dividend on Monday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HHI opened at GBX 177.82 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.80. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 121 ($1.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 184.50 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £228.67 million and a PE ratio of 71.40.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Silver purchased 15,000 shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.27) per share, with a total value of £26,100 ($34,099.82).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

