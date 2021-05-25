Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 320,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

In other Hecla Mining news, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at $239,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $59,530 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining stock remained flat at $$8.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 241,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,688,472. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 295.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 2.28. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.08.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

