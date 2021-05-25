Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.35. 22,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,313,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.23.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

