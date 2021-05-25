HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their hold rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.36.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HQY stock opened at $77.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 647.75, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.93.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,417,526.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after acquiring an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,325 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 138,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,998,000 after acquiring an additional 169,805 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.