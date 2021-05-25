Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

