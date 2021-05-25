Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.900-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

