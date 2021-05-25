Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of HBIO opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.49 million, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.77. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 14,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $104,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 89,064 shares of company stock worth $604,261 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,032 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

