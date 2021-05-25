Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €177.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €177.00 ($208.24) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €132.30 ($155.65) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €167.75 ($197.36).

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €144.45 ($169.94) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €152.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.34. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($136.91).

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.