Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,520,000 after acquiring an additional 195,120 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after buying an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,211,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,198,000 after buying an additional 243,465 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,129,000 after buying an additional 309,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

